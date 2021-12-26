Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.09. 2,060,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,718. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

