Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.91. 18,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,334. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

