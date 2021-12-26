MaidSafeCoin One Day Volume Tops $997,017.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $167.04 million and $997,017.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.35 or 0.99834641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00052638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

