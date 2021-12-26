Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $11.26 on Major Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and $2.83 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00022144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.77 or 0.07955298 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,801.96 or 0.99942637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00052555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

