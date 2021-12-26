MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 49.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 72.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,689 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,695. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.82.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

