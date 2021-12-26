MAP Protocol Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $521,183.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00061792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.16 or 1.00113892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

