MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 0% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $148,897.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

