Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.58. 2,626,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.