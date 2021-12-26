Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Match Group worth $47,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

