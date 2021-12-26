MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $896,858.49

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $896,858.49 and $50,551.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.95 or 1.00510620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00298274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.00468956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00159166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

