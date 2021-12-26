Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 146,508 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 5.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $165.67. 3,876,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

