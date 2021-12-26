Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $42.84 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.64. 1,655,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

