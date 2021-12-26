Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $59.66 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,775 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $59,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

WFC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. 15,995,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,210,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.