Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,350 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 7.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,562,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 908.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 179,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 161,681 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,419,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

