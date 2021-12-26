Megacoin Market Cap Hits $202,145.32 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $202,145.32 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00307470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,790,342 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

