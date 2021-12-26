Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 218,871 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,831.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 993,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

