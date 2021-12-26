Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 5,200 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

