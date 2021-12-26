Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

