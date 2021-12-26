Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 18.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 316,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period.

URGN stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

