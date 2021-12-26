Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1,659.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.48% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

