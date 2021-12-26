Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,030,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,665,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $540.81 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $367.63 and a 1 year high of $551.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

