Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.