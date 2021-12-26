Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 102,974 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,974 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

