Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 29,680 Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of Ellomay Capital worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELLO opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $358.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

