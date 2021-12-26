Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,963. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $80.74.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

