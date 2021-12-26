Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00294966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003737 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00016302 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

