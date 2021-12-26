Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Reaches $760,751.88

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $760,751.88 and $1,632.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

