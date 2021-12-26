Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $222,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

