Merculet Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $1.68 million and $62,473.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.09 or 0.07934198 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,892.86 or 0.99773832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.