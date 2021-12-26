Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $335.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

