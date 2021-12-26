Metal 1-Day Volume Tops $11.06 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $154.24 million and $11.06 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.30 or 0.00391172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

