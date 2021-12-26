Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $15.99 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00013537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

