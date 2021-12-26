Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.03 or 0.00014112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and $1.40 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.