Metronome Price Up 3.3% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Metronome has a total market cap of $63.87 million and $68,743.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00010071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,686,837 coins and its circulating supply is 12,514,643 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

