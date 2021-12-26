MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 1,836,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 414,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

