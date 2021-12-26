MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $523,280.79 and approximately $617.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00123403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,921,321 coins and its circulating supply is 162,619,393 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

