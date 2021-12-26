MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80,925.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.56 or 0.00017019 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $80,925.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00298963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009089 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,803,785 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.