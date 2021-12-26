Mina (MINA) Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $55.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.19 or 0.07943390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.15 or 0.99890016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 332,264,087 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

