MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,028 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 5.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IGV traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.07. The stock had a trading volume of 452,959 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.71. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

