MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,135 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises 1.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

