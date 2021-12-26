MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,839. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $313.04. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

