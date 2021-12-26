MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 3,575,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,033. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

