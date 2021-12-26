MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,464 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO remained flat at $$50.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

