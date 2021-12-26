MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. 917,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

