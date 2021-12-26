MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.89 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $386,828,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.63. 5,598,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,373. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

