MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.71. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

