MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

IEO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 36,406 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

