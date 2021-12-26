Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $312,391.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.