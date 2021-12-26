Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0031

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $8,160.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00196338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00229174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,224,943,250 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,733,683 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.