Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 44,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $166,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,917,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

